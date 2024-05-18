Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 1.6% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 7,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower stock opened at $101.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.84. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.47 and a 12-month high of $101.88. The stock has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.05, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 301.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.93.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

