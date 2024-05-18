Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WABC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

WABC opened at $50.37 on Friday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $37.32 and a 12 month high of $57.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.51. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.56.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $78.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.34 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 48.35% and a return on equity of 21.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, CFO John A. Thorson sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $51,964.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John A. Thorson sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total transaction of $51,964.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $30,232.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,915.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,515,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 19,752 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 186,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,060,000 after buying an additional 14,206 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the third quarter worth $2,990,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

