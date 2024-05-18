William Bendush Sells 2,500 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Stock

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) Director William Bendush sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $73,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,921.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

William Bendush also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, William Bendush sold 2,591 shares of Cohu stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total transaction of $77,289.53.

Cohu Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Cohu stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.57 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -591.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $137.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.94 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.91%. The company’s revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COHU has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Cohu from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Cohu from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Institutional Trading of Cohu

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 41,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Cohu by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cohu by 10,587.5% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cohu by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

