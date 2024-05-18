Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.46% of Wingstop worth $34,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 542.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter worth $4,021,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Wingstop by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,961,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

WING opened at $386.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 137.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.67. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $400.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $367.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.67.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.34 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WING shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $421.00 to $461.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.39.

In other news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $500,288.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $3,658,428.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $500,288.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,881 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,305 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

