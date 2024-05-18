WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Short Interest Update

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 827,100 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the April 15th total of 786,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 606,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

WM Technology Stock Down 9.1 %

NASDAQ MAPS opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98. WM Technology has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $1.88.

Institutional Trading of WM Technology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAPS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. AXS Investments LLC raised its position in shares of WM Technology by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 813,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 193,344 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in WM Technology by 36.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,518,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 671,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in WM Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,452,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 24,588 shares during the period. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WM Technology

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

