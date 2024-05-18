Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Hits New 1-Year High at $180.53

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $180.53 and last traded at $180.53, with a volume of 608 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $178.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WWD shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.13.

Woodward Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $835.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.04 million. Woodward had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 38,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.98, for a total transaction of $5,494,626.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,049.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total transaction of $1,002,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,324.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 38,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.98, for a total value of $5,494,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,049.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,036,686 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woodward

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Woodward by 34.7% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Woodward by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Woodward by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Woodward by 3.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

