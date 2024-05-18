WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Receives C$237.08 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$237.08.

Several research firms have recently commented on WSP. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$245.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$212.00 to C$234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$234.00 to C$239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of WSP Global from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$215.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

TSE:WSP opened at C$207.76 on Wednesday. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$166.75 and a 12 month high of C$230.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$217.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$201.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.90.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.91 by C$0.08. WSP Global had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of C$3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 8.0172035 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.26%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

