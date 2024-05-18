Xcel Brands (XELB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.10% and a negative net margin of 118.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Xcel Brands to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Xcel Brands stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. Xcel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13.

In other Xcel Brands news, Director Mark Disanto purchased 146,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $95,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,174,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,270.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

