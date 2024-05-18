Yalla Group (YALA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 20th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.93 million for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 36.80% and a return on equity of 22.83%.

Yalla Group Stock Performance

YALA stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.29. Yalla Group has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $6.44.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company's platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.

