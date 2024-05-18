Yü Group PLC (LON:YU) Insider Paul Rawson Sells 27,404 Shares of Stock

Yü Group PLC (LON:YU – Get Free Report) insider Paul Rawson sold 27,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,764 ($22.16), for a total value of £483,406.56 ($607,142.13).

Yü Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of YU stock opened at GBX 1,700 ($21.35) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,718.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,366.42. The company has a market cap of £285.09 million, a P/E ratio of 1,005.92 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Yü Group alerts:

Yü Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a GBX 37 ($0.46) dividend. This is an increase from Yü Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 2.71%. Yü Group’s payout ratio is presently 2,366.86%.

Yü Group Company Profile

Yü Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, supplies energy and utility solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Retail, Smart, and Metering Assets segments. It supplies electricity, gas, water, and other utility solutions. The company also provides electric vehicle charge points; smart meter installation and maintenance services; gas shipping services; and green electricity and carbon neutral gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yü Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yü Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.