Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Board of Directors Announces Share Buyback Program

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 15th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $141.66 on Friday. Yum! Brands has a 52-week low of $115.53 and a 52-week high of $143.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.05 and a 200 day moving average of $132.80. The company has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.53.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,128 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,817,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,067 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $963,514.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,377 shares in the company, valued at $23,910,900.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,527 shares of company stock valued at $3,772,112. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

