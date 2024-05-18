Zacks Research Comments on Stericycle, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Stericycle in a report issued on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Stericycle’s current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Stericycle’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Stericycle’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Stericycle from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stericycle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $46.53 on Friday. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 170.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Stericycle by 22,325.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

