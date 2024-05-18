Zepp Health (ZEPP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 20th. Zepp Health has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.47 million for the quarter. Zepp Health had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 8.66%.

Zepp Health Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE ZEPP opened at $0.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zepp Health has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $4.96 price target on Zepp Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

About Zepp Health

Zepp Health Corporation operates as a smart wearable and health technology company worldwide. It empowers users to live lives by optimizing health, fitness, and wellness journeys through its consumer brands, Amazfit, Zepp Clarity, and Zepp Aura. The company through its proprietary Zepp Digital Management Platform, which includes the Zepp OS, AI chips, biometric sensors, and data algorithms, delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain wellness goals.

