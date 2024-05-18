Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Zoom Video Communications has set its Q1 guidance at $1.18-1.20 EPS and its FY25 guidance at $4.85-4.88 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.34. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. On average, analysts expect Zoom Video Communications to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $64.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of -0.05. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $58.87 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZM shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.56.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $297,215.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $297,215.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $54,345.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,734.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,356,101 in the last three months. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

