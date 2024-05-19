1,200 Shares in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFBFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 26.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Bel Fuse during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

BELFB has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Bel Fuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th.

In related news, Director Vincent Vellucci sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $56,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,126.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse stock opened at $65.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $821.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $74.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.31.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFBGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.47 million. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 23.58%. As a group, analysts expect that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.71%.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

