1,539 Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Bought by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth $812,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 83.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 67.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth $1,121,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $887.89 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.45 and a 12 month high of $1,229.00. The stock has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $916.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $625.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMCI. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $954.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total transaction of $4,369,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

