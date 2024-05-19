1,579 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD) Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,855,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,870,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,427,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,614,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,147,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $48.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.85. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $51.18. The company has a market capitalization of $414.81 million, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

