18,400 Shares in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Purchased by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 3rd quarter worth $272,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Adecoagro by 70.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 42,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 17,445 shares during the period. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adecoagro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGRO opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.12. Adecoagro S.A. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $12.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Adecoagro Increases Dividend

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $263.95 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 19.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.1682 dividend. This is a boost from Adecoagro’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adecoagro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Adecoagro Profile

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

