21,607 Shares in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARVN. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Arvinas by 393.4% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 363.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $26.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Arvinas from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.

Insider Transactions at Arvinas

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $80,079.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,559,147.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $79,937.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,176,627.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $80,079.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,559,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,597 shares of company stock worth $404,489. Company insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Price Performance

ARVN opened at $32.68 on Friday. Arvinas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.39.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.94 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 64.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.54) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.08 EPS for the current year.

Arvinas Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Further Reading

