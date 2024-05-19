23,758 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 90,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF stock opened at $61.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.84.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

