2,799 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 788.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,303,000. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $168.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.77 and its 200 day moving average is $157.92. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $169.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

