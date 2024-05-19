5,254 Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA) Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBCA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 43,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 55,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of BATS:BBCA opened at $67.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.93.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

