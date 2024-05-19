A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Trading 5% Higher

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.96 and last traded at $38.93. Approximately 164,803 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 386,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. B. Riley lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Capmk downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Securities cut A-Mark Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMRK

A-Mark Precious Metals Price Performance

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company has a market capitalization of $886.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

Insider Activity

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Jess M. Ravich bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $512,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143,668 shares in the company, valued at $3,682,210.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Jess M. Ravich purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $512,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143,668 shares in the company, valued at $3,682,210.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Moorhead John sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total value of $96,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,417.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,307 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.