AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Stock Holdings Lessened by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,952 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,907 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AAON were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AAON by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,489,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $425,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,779 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in AAON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,784,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AAON by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,354,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,778,000 after purchasing an additional 25,178 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in AAON by 75.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 33,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 14,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,073,000 after acquiring an additional 29,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on AAON in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other AAON news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,039,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,869. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 19,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,555,756.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,096 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,268. 18.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $74.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 0.88. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $96.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.04.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.07). AAON had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. AAON’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

