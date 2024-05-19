AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Short Interest Up 5.5% in April

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 938,500 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the April 15th total of 889,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 338,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AIR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of AAR from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of AAR from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on AAR in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $71.24 on Friday. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $73.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 1.60.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $567.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.63 million. AAR had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 10.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AAR will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 15,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $1,116,463.61. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,630,872.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 15,929 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $1,116,463.61. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,630,872.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 29,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $1,761,142.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,281,020.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,770 shares of company stock worth $6,387,031. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in AAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in AAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in AAR by 737.1% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of AAR by 592.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

