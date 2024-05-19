Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Hits New 52-Week High at $106.60

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $106.60 and last traded at $106.60, with a volume of 2531 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.07.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000.

