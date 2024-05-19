Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) Hits New 52-Week High at $106.60

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $106.60 and last traded at $106.60, with a volume of 2531 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.07.
Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.58.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000.
About Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.