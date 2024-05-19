Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acelyrin’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Acelyrin from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acelyrin has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.67.

SLRN opened at $4.39 on Wednesday. Acelyrin has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $29.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.03.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.25. On average, equities analysts expect that Acelyrin will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Shao-Lee Lin sold 15,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $119,327.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,587,335 shares in the company, valued at $12,063,746. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Acelyrin by 20.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,961,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,488 shares during the last quarter. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new position in Acelyrin in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,227,000. Kynam Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Acelyrin in the third quarter valued at about $12,204,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Acelyrin in the first quarter valued at about $3,961,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Acelyrin in the third quarter valued at about $4,550,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acelyrin Company Profile

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

