Adam Dubow Sells 3,253 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 3,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $52,308.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,434.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %

DAWN stock opened at $16.17 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $18.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average of $14.46.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Institutional Trading of Day One Biopharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAWN. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

