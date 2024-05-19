Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Mizuho decreased their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADAP

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of ADAP opened at $1.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.44. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $2.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.99.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 259.68% and a negative net margin of 890.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADAP. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 336,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 20,295 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 147,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 13,317 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 31.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.