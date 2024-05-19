Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Trading Down 0%

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) were down 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $481.52 and last traded at $482.75. Approximately 576,585 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,359,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $482.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp started coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.72.

Get Adobe alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $558.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $216.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its holdings in Adobe by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adobe

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.