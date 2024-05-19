Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Receives $64.56 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.56.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $74.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.74, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $47.73 and a one year high of $122.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.97.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.19 per share, for a total transaction of $25,168.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at $470,008.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Herman L. Word, Jr. sold 1,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $159,936.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,448 shares in the company, valued at $899,363.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.19 per share, with a total value of $25,168.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,008.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,226.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,026,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,352,000 after buying an additional 1,939,560 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $127,234,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter worth approximately $73,882,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2,716,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 842,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,402,000 after buying an additional 842,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 337.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 811,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,540,000 after buying an additional 626,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

