Advent Technologies Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, May 31st (NASDAQ:ADN)

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Free Report) shares are going to reverse split on Friday, May 31st. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, May 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, May 31st.

Advent Technologies Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of ADN stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.17. Advent Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advent Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Advent Technologies stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 355,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.57% of Advent Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

