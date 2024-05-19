Adverum Biotechnologies’ (ADVM) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

ADVM stock opened at $8.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $166.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.05. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $29.70.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $0.50. On average, analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adverum Biotechnologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Monaco Asset Management SAM lifted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 79,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $1,755,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $5,072,000. 48.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular diseases. Its lead product candidate is ixoberogene soroparvovec (ADVM-022), a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema which is in phase 2 clinical trials.

