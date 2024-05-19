AEON Financial Service (OTCMKTS:AEOJF) vs. Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Head to Head Contrast

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) and AEON Financial Service (OTCMKTS:AEOJF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Upstart and AEON Financial Service, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Upstart alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upstart 5 5 1 0 1.64 AEON Financial Service 0 0 0 0 N/A

Upstart presently has a consensus price target of $26.78, indicating a potential upside of 5.38%. Given Upstart’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Upstart is more favorable than AEON Financial Service.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upstart -32.59% -27.89% -9.14% AEON Financial Service N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Upstart and AEON Financial Service’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Upstart and AEON Financial Service’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upstart $513.56 million 4.35 -$240.13 million ($2.06) -12.33 AEON Financial Service N/A N/A N/A $143.79 0.06

AEON Financial Service has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Upstart. Upstart is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AEON Financial Service, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.0% of Upstart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of AEON Financial Service shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of Upstart shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Upstart

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About AEON Financial Service

(Get Free Report)

AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Japan. The company operates Retail, Solutions, China Area, Mekong Area, and Malay Area segments. It is involved in banking, short-term insurance, bank agency, ATM, housing and other loans, property leases, installment sales, life and non-life insurance agency, life insurance sales, loan purchases, credit card purchase contracts, collection and payment agency, credit card, and electronic money businesses, as well as bank and business management activities. In addition, the company engages in the management, collection, and purchase of specified monetary claims, and backup servicing businesses. AEON Financial Service Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.