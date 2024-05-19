Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Stock Price Down 5.4% After Insider Selling

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $20.51 and last traded at $20.72. 22,663 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 134,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.91.

Specifically, insider George A. Eldridge sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $86,683.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider George A. Eldridge sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $86,683.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hunter Gillies sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $70,582.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,251 shares in the company, valued at $65,767.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,261 shares of company stock valued at $2,679,664 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

AVTE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.40.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 30.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,357,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $10,881,000.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

