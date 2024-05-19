Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AFRM. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 9,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $33.83 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.67. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.27. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The business had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AFRM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Affirm from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Affirm from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on Affirm from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Affirm from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.53.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $297,945.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

