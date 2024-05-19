Alan B. Cardenas Sells 6,283 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $53,782.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 220,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,888,241.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Coursera Stock Performance

NYSE COUR opened at $8.49 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $21.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.42.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Coursera had a negative net margin of 16.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coursera by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Coursera by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coursera by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Coursera by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Coursera from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Coursera from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Coursera from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Coursera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coursera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.85.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

