Alan B. Cardenas Sells 6,283 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $53,782.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 220,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,888,241.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Coursera Stock Performance
NYSE COUR opened at $8.49 on Friday. Coursera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $21.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.42.
Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Coursera had a negative net margin of 16.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Coursera from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Coursera from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Coursera from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Coursera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coursera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.85.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COUR
Coursera Company Profile
Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Coursera
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.