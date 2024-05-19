Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading 3.4% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $99.00 to $103.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alibaba Group traded as high as $90.46 and last traded at $89.69. 19,728,836 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 18,405,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.70.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Macquarie lowered Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.96.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $224.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.03 and a 200-day moving average of $75.16.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

