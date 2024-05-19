Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM) Trading Up 5.9%

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (TSE:AMM – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:AAU) was up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 35,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 35,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 23.78, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.79. The stock has a market cap of C$24.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:AAU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interests in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

