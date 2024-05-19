Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $237.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.19.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $149.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.59. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.98 and a twelve month high of $218.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.40) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

