Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Trading Up 0.8%

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $176.16 and last traded at $175.60. Approximately 7,676,766 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 30,077,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.60.

Alphabet Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.16. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,511 shares of company stock valued at $41,234,695 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 214,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,956,000 after buying an additional 76,410 shares during the period. Robbins Farley grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 15,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 13,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

