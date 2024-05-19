AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $4.55, but opened at $4.69. AlTi Global shares last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 10,592 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Mark F. Furlong purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $135,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $135,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark F. Furlong bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $135,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy F. Keaney purchased 16,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $75,518.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 97,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,676.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 61,417 shares of company stock worth $314,268. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Get AlTi Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James upgraded AlTi Global from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

AlTi Global Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $531.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.69.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.15). AlTi Global had a positive return on equity of 7.45% and a negative net margin of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $91.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AlTi Global, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AlTi Global

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AlTi Global by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 15,642 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in AlTi Global by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in AlTi Global by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AlTi Global by 213.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

AlTi Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AlTi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlTi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.