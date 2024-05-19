Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV) Trading Down 0.9%

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$5.25 and last traded at C$5.25. Approximately 5,615 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 28,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.03. The company has a market cap of C$192.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.51.

Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.33. Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 49.15%. The business had revenue of C$20.83 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alvopetro Energy Ltd. will post 1.3305785 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John David Wright sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$373,770.00. 18.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. operates as an independent upstream and midstream operator. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. The company holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

