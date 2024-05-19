Alvotech (ALVO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 21st. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($1.37). The firm had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.00 million. On average, analysts expect Alvotech to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alvotech Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALVO opened at $13.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average is $12.71. Alvotech has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alvotech from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

About Alvotech

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass.

