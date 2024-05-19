Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Trading Up 1.7%

Amadeus FiRe AG (ETR:AAD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €111.60 ($120.00) and last traded at €110.00 ($118.28). 8,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 7,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at €108.20 ($116.34).

Amadeus FiRe Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of €116.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of €115.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.61 million, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.67.

About Amadeus FiRe

Amadeus FiRe AG provides personnel and training services in Germany. It offers specialized personnel services, such as specialist temporary staffing, permanent placement, and interim and project management for professional and management staff in commercial professions and IT fields. The company also provides advanced vocational training and retraining options with a focus on commercial and IT skills; and training for business clients through open or in-house seminars.

