Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stake in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYO. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 6,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $33,343.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 858,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,677,909.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Avi Zeevi sold 10,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total transaction of $59,785.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 483,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,723.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 6,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $33,343.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 858,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,677,909.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,200,727 shares of company stock worth $5,716,015 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $5.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.07. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $228.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.63 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Payoneer Global’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

