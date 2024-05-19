Amalgamated Bank Has $582,000 Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 10.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,893,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,487,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at La-Z-Boy

In other news, SVP Michael Adam Leggett sold 3,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $114,095.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,924.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $36.33 on Friday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $39.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.21.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $500.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.09 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

La-Z-Boy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

