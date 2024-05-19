Amalgamated Bank Lowers Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $694,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 14,003 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in TriNet Group by 181.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 15,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TriNet Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TriNet Group

In other TriNet Group news, Director Wayne B. Lowell sold 10,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,360,100.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,385 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total value of $293,521.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,365 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne B. Lowell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,766 shares in the company, valued at $10,360,100.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,427 shares of company stock valued at $3,875,024. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TNET opened at $103.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.20 and a 12 month high of $134.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.15.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.41 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 124.38% and a net margin of 6.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TNET shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on TriNet Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.50.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

