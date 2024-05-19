Amalgamated Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Palomar were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Palomar by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Palomar by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in Palomar by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 14,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Palomar by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 199,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Palomar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLMR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Palomar from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Palomar from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Palomar from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Palomar from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.17.

Palomar Stock Performance

Shares of PLMR opened at $87.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.24. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $108.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.10 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 21.78%. Palomar’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palomar

In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $530,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,540,891. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $146,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,014.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $530,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 482,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,540,891. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $3,153,625. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palomar

(Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

See Also

