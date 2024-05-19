Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,124 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Pathward Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,292,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,866 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,259 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pathward Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,225 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CASH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Pathward Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Pathward Financial Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $54.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.88. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.79 and a 52-week high of $60.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $247.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.46 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pathward Financial news, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $107,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,213 shares in the company, valued at $600,231.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Anthony M. Sharett sold 1,000 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 33,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,231.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pathward Financial

(Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.